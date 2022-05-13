Missouri public high schools awarded for FAFSA completion efforts

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Eleven public high schools in Missouri are being recognized for helping students plan financially for postsecondary education. In an effort to promote completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) among high school seniors, the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) launched the Show-Me FAFSA Challenge in October 2020. This year’s competition started Oct. 1 when the 2022-23 FAFSA opened and ended April 1, the Access Missouri Grant’s final deadline.

Public high schools throughout the state competed with each other for scholarship prizes. Schools were automatically entered and sorted into three groups based on size. Each group competed for prizes in four categories, including the highest completion rate, most improved completion rate, the greatest percentage of lowest-income students filed, and the most innovative strategy. Random drawings were held to decide the winners in categories where there were ties. The Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation and the Missouri College and Career Attainment Network are sponsoring the scholarship prizes.

“We are extremely proud that many schools this year we’re able to help a higher percentage of students complete the FAFSA and plan financially for life after high school,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “After multiple years of low FAFSA rates due to the pandemic, we are excited to see an increase in FAFSA filing, and hope it will reflect more students continuing their education.”

There were 41 schools that reached the statewide FAFSA filing goal of 55 percent by April 1. Princeton R-V Jr.-Sr. High was the winning school chosen based on a random drawing held for that overall prize.

Winning schools will designate one of their graduating seniors who will attend a Missouri postsecondary institution in Fall 2022 as the scholarship recipient.

Winning high schools include:

Highest Overall Completion

1-500 students: Pattonsburg High (Pattonsburg R-II) – 81.8%

501-1200 students: Lincoln College Prep (Kansas City 33) – 69.8%

1201+ students: Rockwood Summit Sr High (Rockwood R-VI) – 61.8%

Most Improved Completion

1-500 students: Oak Ridge High (Oak Ridge R-VI) – +37.3%

501-1200 students: Reeds Spring High (Reeds Spring R-VI) – +14.3%

1201+ students: Republic High (Republic R-III) – +4.9%

Greatest Percentage of Lowest Income Filers

1-500 students: North Pemiscot Sr. High (North Pemiscot Co. R-I) 100%

501-1200 students: Vashon High (St. Louis City) – 100%

1201+ students: Ruskin High School (Hickman Mills C-1) – 90.7%

Most Innovative Strategy

1-500 students: Oak Ridge High (Oak Ridge R-VI)

501-1200 students: No Submissions

1201+ students: Poplar Bluff High (Poplar Bluff R-I)

FAFSA Events will be held in the following locations:

May 24 – Capital City Job Center in Jefferson City, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. May 25 – Full Employment Council in Kansas City, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. May 25 – Rolla Job Center, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. June 1 – Washington Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. June 3 – Kirkville Job Center, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. June 7 – Chillicothe Job Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 8 – St. Joseph Job Center, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. June 9 – Poplar Bluff Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. June 10 – Sedalia Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. June 14 – Kennett Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. June 15 – Sikeston Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. June 15 – Nevada Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. June 30 – Park Hills Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. July 12 – Arnold Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. July 13 – St. Charles Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

