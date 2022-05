Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County School District will hold Baccalaureate and graduation in the Robert Kimberling Gym on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Baccalaureate will start at 6 p.m.

Eighteen seniors will graduate at 7 o’clock. Third Grade Teacher Deb Tomlinson will speak.

The Valedictorian for Tri-County is Benjamin Lewis. The Salutatorian is Garrett Skinner.