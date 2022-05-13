Kirksville man facing murder charges bound to Division One of circuit court

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Kirksville man arrested as a homicide suspect had his case bound over to Division One of Adair County Circuit Court. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Anquan Glover on May 11th. The preliminary hearing was taken under advisement, and Glover is now scheduled for an arraignment on June 6th.

Rijos Romero is scheduled for an arraignment in Division One of Adair County Circuit Court on May 18th.

Romero was charged with 14 felony counts. His charges included two counts each of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and first-degree assault. He was also charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a child and seven counts of armed criminal action.

The Kirksville Police reported the apprehension of Glover in January after a December 30th shooting that claimed two lives, including a child and injured two others.

Another suspect was also arrested in January: Ray Rijos Romero of Kirksville. He was also charged with 14 felony counts. His charges included three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and seven counts of armed criminal action. He was also charged with one count each of first-degree attempted murder and abuse or neglect of a child.