Missouri man sentenced to seven years in prison for threatening postal worker with a gun

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis County man to seven years in prison for threatening a mail carrier with a gun in 2021.

The postal worker was preparing to deliver a package to the home of DeJuan Wilson in the 1400 block of Columbus Drive on Jan. 11, 2021, when Wilson emerged from his home. Wilson was upset and claimed that a package delivered four days earlier was missing some of its contents.

Wilson became increasingly aggressive, pulled a semiautomatic firearm from his right front pocket, and then told the mail carrier that he had two hours to produce the missing contents or Wilson would “settle this.”

The worker, fearing for his safety, got into his vehicle and began to drive away. As he did so, Wilson fired his weapon several times. Neither the worker nor his vehicle was hit.

Wilson, 27, pleaded guilty on March 22 to assaulting a postal employee with a deadly weapon.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ware prosecuted the case.