Missouri man sentenced to serve nearly 11 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine

The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Jammie Renfro, 35, of Kennett, Missouri, was sentenced Thursday to 130 months in federal prison for the offenses of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. Renfro appeared for his sentencing hearing today before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

At a guilty plea hearing in April, Renfro admitted that beginning in May of 2022, and continuing through June 23, 2022, he and another were working with John Andrew Schoolcraft to distribute methamphetamine throughout Dunklin County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol utilized confidential informants and audio and video recording devices to conduct controlled drug buys of methamphetamine from Renfro and the others involved. The case culminated in the execution of a search warrant at Schoolcraft’s residence in Kennett where officers seized over four pounds of methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution for the government.

