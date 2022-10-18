Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in prison for meth trafficking and illegal firearms

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing five firearms along with several high-capacity magazines.

James Dixon, 49, Greene County, Mo., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

On March 9, 2022, Dixon pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and to possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Dixon’s residence on Jan. 21, 2021, after receiving information that he was distributing up to a one-quarter pound of methamphetamine per week. Officers found a Diamondback 5.56-caliber semi-automatic rifle with a high-capacity magazine, a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, a JTS 12-gauge shotgun, shotgun shells of various gauges, and an Eksen Arms 12-gauge shotgun with a loaded high-capacity drum magazine. Inside the detached garage, officers found three plastic baggies that contained a total of 106.95 grams of methamphetamine, a Remington 20-gauge shotgun, a 500-count box of 5.56-caliber ammunition, an empty 100-round high-capacity magazine for an AR-15 rifle, and drug paraphernalia.

Dixon admitted to purchasing four ounces of methamphetamine at a time for $2,000. Dixon also admitted to selling methamphetamine. Officers searched Dixon and found approximately $1,000 in cash in his wallet.

According to court documents, Dixon has five prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and three prior felony convictions for drug possession.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the Springfield, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.