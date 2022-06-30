Missouri man sentenced to 18 years in prison for meth trafficking

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man has been sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Springfield area, including an undercover drug transaction that occurred in a home with two young children.

Devin J.H. Wrinkle, 32, of Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes on Tuesday, June 28, to 18 years and four months in federal prison without parole.

On Jan. 27, 2022, Wrinkle pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Greene County, Mo., from Dec. 27, 2019, to Aug. 19, 2020. He also pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine on premises where a minor resided.

During the course of the drug-trafficking conspiracy, officers seized more than 425 grams of methamphetamine from Wrinkle and co-defendant Ashley N. Cooney, 39, of Springfield. In addition to the methamphetamine that was seized, an undercover law enforcement officer saw Wrinkle in possession of at least two pounds of methamphetamine.

Two confidential informants contacted law enforcement in January 2020 regarding Wrinkle being a pound-level distributor of methamphetamine in the Springfield area. An undercover law enforcement officer purchased methamphetamine from Wrinkle on two occasions. Wrinkle was in possession of a firearm during one of those undercover transactions, and again when he fled from the police on a motorcycle.

The second undercover drug transaction occurred at the John B. Hughes Apartments, inside another person’s apartment where two children, ages five and seven, resided. Wrinkle was in possession of at least two pounds of methamphetamine on that occasion.

On March 4, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Cooney’s residence. Officers found a Starbucks cup with approximately 34.2 grams of methamphetamine, a purse that contained a small baggie with approximately 1.1 grams of methamphetamine, another small baggie that contained approximately 1.1 grams of methamphetamine, three water bongs with methamphetamine residue inside a desk drawer, and drug paraphernalia in an upstairs office. Inside the toilet bowl of the upstairs bedroom, officers found two plastic bags that contained a total of approximately 329 grams of methamphetamine.

Later that month, according to court documents, Wrinkle fled from police on a motorcycle in possession of a firearm, ammunition, methamphetamine, and marijuana. He wrecked the motorcycle and took off running, at which point he tossed the firearm on the ground.

Cooney pleaded guilty and was sentenced on March 17, 2022, to three years in federal prison without parole.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, and the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.