Kansas City man crashes on Highway 10 near Norborne, accused of DWI

A Kansas City man was hurt Wednesday morning in Carroll County when the car he was driving went off Highway 10 and came to rest in a cornfield.

Fifty-nine-year-old Huey Neal was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with minor injuries.

The crash happened on Highway 10 south of Norborne as the car was eastbound when it went off the right side of the road at Miles Corner, demolishing the vehicle.

Neal was accused of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, no seat belt, no proof of insurance, driving while revoked, and failure to register a motor vehicle.

