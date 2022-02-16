Missouri man allegedly scams investors in hazardous and medical waste company

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s Securities Division issued an order to show cause why civil penalties, restitution, costs, and other administrative relief should not be imposed against Steri Med Solutions LLC and David Edward Fenton, DVM.

Between November 1, 2014, and January 31, 2016, Fenton, a Columbia, Missouri resident, allegedly sold more than $400,000 in securities to a total of nineteen investors in Iowa, Indiana, and Missouri to raise initial funding for his proposed hazardous and medical waste disposal company, Steri Med Solutions. Fenton also allegedly received funds from one Columbia couple but never provided confirmation of their investment nor a return of their invested funds.

Fenton is accused of misappropriating a significant portion of the funds for his own personal benefit instead of advancing the interests of his company.

The securities division is seeking a final order from Commissioner David Minnick for $118,000 in civil penalties, $420,000 plus interest in restitution, and costs associated with the investigation.

“The offering of securities can include many different products, from promissory notes and investment contracts to stocks,” said Ashcroft. “Always check out anyone who solicits you for investments. Ask questions and get answers before you hand over your money.”

Ashcroft urges investors to call the toll-free investor protection hotline at 800-721-7996 or visit the Missouri Protects Investors website for more information, or to file a complaint.

Related