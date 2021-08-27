Missouri Farm Bureau President to be featured at meeting in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins will be featured at the Grundy County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting next month.

Farm Bureau members and their families are encouraged to attend the fellowship hall of the First Christian Church in Trenton on September 9th at 5:30 in the evening.

The meeting will also include voting on county board members and discussing county resolutions to be presented at the statewide convention in December. Grundy County Farm Bureau will provide a meal.

Each attendee is asked to bring two non-perishable items to be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

RSVP for September 9th’s annual meeting by September 3rd by calling the Grundy County Farm Bureau office at 660-359-2242.

