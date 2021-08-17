Missouri contractor charged with fraud by Attorney General

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that Jeffrey J. Anderson of Manchester, Missouri, has been charged with contractor fraud in St. Charles County relating to his unregistered businesses All Star Basements, West County Basements, and West County Concrete.

Anderson faces three felony counts of deceptive business practices. The Attorney General’s Office also has a pending civil suit against Anderson.

The charges allege that Anderson falsely promised at least three St. Charles homeowners that he would complete various interior and basement home remodeling projects in exchange for upfront payments. Despite being paid over $100,000, Anderson completed only partial substandard work, failed to deliver materials, and failed to provide refunds to consumers.

Attorney General Schmitt encourages Missourians who believe they may be the victim of consumer fraud to file a complaint online, by calling 800-392-8222, or by mailing a complaint to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Complaint Unit, P.O. Box 899, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102.

