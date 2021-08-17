Missouri Department of Conservation reminds hunters that dove season opens September 1

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds hunters that dove season in Missouri opens September 1 and runs until November 29, 2021. Seasons for other migratory birds run September 1 through November 9 for sora and Virginia rails, September 1 through December 16 for Wilson’s common snipe, and October 15 through November 28 for American woodcock.

Get details from MDC’s Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest for 2021 – 2022, available where permits are sold and online at this link.

Get more information on hunting doves and other game-bird species from MDC online at this link.

MDC notes that, due to flooding and wet weather over the previous months, some plantings on MDC dove management areas may not be fully mature for opening day. Some replanted fields might not be ready until later in the month. Check conditions of fields prior to September 1. For a listing and details on MDC dove management areas, visit this link.

