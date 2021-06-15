Missouri Attorney General files suit against Hickory County dog breeder

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today filed suit against Laurie Lund of Cridder Creek Kennel for multiple violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act and for operating without a license since January 2021.

“The vast majority of Missouri’s commercial breeders comply with the Animal Care Facilities Act, however, when my Office finds repeat violations of the ACFA, we will swiftly file suit or take other legal action,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “We will continue to be vigilant in working with the Missouri Department of Agriculture to take action against substandard breeders across the state,”

According to the petition, which was filed earlier this morning and can be found here. The Missouri Department of Agriculture has undertaken eight inspections of Lund’s facility since June 4, 2020, and noted roughly 60 violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act. Those violations range from unsanitary facilities and inadequate outdoor shelter to failure to provide proper veterinary care and more.

One instance noted in the lawsuit states that Lund was harboring 18 unidentified weaned puppies, and failed to report the disposition of 10 puppies, including 2 that had died. Other violations include dirt and grime buildup in enclosures, failure to install wind and rain breaks on shelters, failure to keep accurate and up-to-date veterinary records, and more.

Additionally, Lund has been operating without a commercial breeder license since January 31, 2021.

The lawsuit incorporates 14 counts, including one count of operating without an ACFA license, two counts of uncorrected health and husbandry violations, one count of uncorrected surface and cleaning violation, one count of uncorrected primary enclosure violation, one count of uncorrected identification violation, two counts of uncorrected record-keeping violations, one count of uncorrected outdoor facilities violation, two counts of uncorrected veterinary care violations, one count of uncorrected outdoor housing violation, one count of uncorrected fire detection violation, and one count of failure to allow access for inspection.

The Attorney General’s Office is seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction for each of the counts, as well as a $1,000 civil penalty for each count.

