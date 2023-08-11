Miss Kelsey Miller crowned 2023 Missouri State Fair Queen

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Kelsey Miller, of Jonesburg, was named the 2023 Missouri State Fair Queen in a ceremony held yesterday, Thursday, Aug. 10. Miss Miller received the highest score of 35 contestants vying for the title in the two-day competition, held in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. Miss Miller will reign over the remaining State Fair events and be an ambassador for the State Fair and Missouri agriculture throughout the coming year.

Miss Miller is 18 years old and attending the University of Missouri. As Queen, she will receive a $2,000 scholarship to continue her education. Miss Miller entered as Miss Northeast FFA Expo and is the daughter of Bill and Jennifer Miller.

Miss Miller is most looking forward to her “meeting new people and getting to talk to those both in agriculture and outside of it.” Miss Miller’s favorite Missouri State Fair tradition is finding the best-fried Oreo stand.

Miss Miller enjoys showing her cattle and rabbits each year along with working at the Beef House and displaying her exhibits at both the 4-H and FFA buildings. Miss Miller enjoys showing her cattle and rabbits and displaying her exhibits at both the 4-H and FFA Buildings. She also enjoys working at the Beef House.

Participants in the queen pageant were judged in multiple areas including interview, speech, talent, and evening gown.

Miss 2023 Miss La Plata FFA Representative, Audrey Belfield, was named first runner-up and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The second runner-up went to Miss Concordia FFA, Alice Reid, who will receive a $500 scholarship. The third runner-up honor went to Miss Sheep Producers Representative, Rachel Ancell, who will receive a $350 scholarship, and the fourth runner-up honor went to Miss Missouri Cooper County, Lilli Hendrix, who will receive a $250 scholarship.

Recognition plaques went to contestants ranking highest in each of the four competitive categories: Miss Reid received the top ranking in Interview; Miss Belfield received the top ranking in Speech; Miss Karli Hamilton received the top ranking in Evening Gown; and Miss Hendrix, received the top ranking in Talent.

Related