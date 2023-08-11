Grundy County flood damages reach over $128,000

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs recently presented a financial analysis of the damages caused by the flooding on August 4 and 5.

Briggs disclosed that the flooding resulted in damages to Grundy County and township roads, surpassing $100,000. As of Friday, August 11, the total damage in Grundy County has escalated to more than $128,000.

On a broader scale, statewide damages from the flooding, which commenced on July 31, amount to over $16 million.

Briggs commended the Grundy County road and bridge crew for their swift response, noting that they have already undertaken repairs in some of the affected areas. Further repair operations are slated for the upcoming week.

In anticipation of a potential federal disaster declaration, the Grundy County Commission, in collaboration with emergency management, has been liaising with the state emergency management agency and various townships within Grundy County.

