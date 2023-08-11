Court news in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, August 10, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Probation was revoked for Trenton resident Donald Keith Swigart. He was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Matthew Krohn to seven years with the Department of Corrections. At a hearing, Swigart admitted to a probation violation. Court records show he failed to complete the 3rd Circuit Court treatment program. His original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance on July 21 of the previous year.

In cases before Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson, Dorothy Kathryn Archuleta of Trenton pleaded guilty to two counts from April 2021. Archuleta was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance and four years for unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia. The terms are concurrent, meaning they are served at the same time.

Cameron resident Dawson Ray Clark pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, both from September 2021. Clark received a Department of Corrections sentence of ten years for drug possession and five years for a firearm violation. Judge Hudson ruled these are consecutive sentences. The sentences were suspended, and Clark was placed on five years of supervised probation. Clark is to enter and successfully complete the Salvation Army program.

Cole Allen Lee Hicks of Trenton pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a controlled substance on June 1. The imposition of a sentence was suspended, and Hicks was placed on five years of supervised probation. He is to donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund. (Two other counts were dismissed.)

Christopher Peterson of rural Trenton pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree assault from a January 18 incident. The imposition of a sentence was suspended. Peterson was placed on five years of supervised probation. Among the conditions are a payment of $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund and no contact with the victim. (One count was dismissed.)

At a hearing, Brittany Nicole Roberts of Trenton admitted to a violation and had her probation revoked by the court. She was sentenced to a four-year term with the Department of Corrections on an original charge from June 2021, alleging tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. She was arrested the previous month on a capias warrant after failing to appear in court the previous October.

Trenton resident Timothy Alexander Ledbetter had his probation revoked when he admitted to a violation. Ledbetter was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. The execution of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on five years of supervised probation. Conditions include that he enter and complete the Healing House program. His original charge was driving while revoked or suspended in July 2022.

Adam David Anthony Davidson of Galt, facing a non-support charge, is scheduled for a jury trial on January 30 in the Grundy County Circuit Court.

