Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education to seeks bids for construction of Early Childhood Learning Center

Local News August 11, 2023 KTTN News
Board of Education News Graphic
The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education, in its meeting on August 10, has decided to seek bids for the construction of a new Early Childhood Learning Center.

In addition to this development, the board approved the State Plan as the Local Compliance Plan for Special Education. The budget was a topic of discussion during the meeting; however, no definitive action was taken on the matter.

Furthermore, the board has scheduled a tax rate hearing on August 24 at 6 p.m. in the school library.

The meeting concluded with an executive session held by the board to discuss personnel and student records.

