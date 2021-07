Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri Department of Transportation crews have closed Mercer County Route N due to a washout under a box culvert.

The roadway is now closed between Fantail Avenue/Egret Avenue and Route B, east of Cainsville. The closure will remain in place around the clock until crews are able to make the necessary repairs. During this time, motorists will need to seek an alternate route during the closure.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

