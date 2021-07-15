Gallatin woman dies, 2 others injured, when SUV hits pickup in Colorado

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Gallatin resident was killed Wednesday morning in northeastern Colorado when the pickup truck she was driving collided with a sports utility vehicle that had entered Highway 36 from a county road.

Fatally injured was 71-year old Nancy Williams of Gallatin.

The Colorado State Patrol reports the driver of the SUV, 40-year old Dean Icke of Cope, Colorado, received moderate injuries while a passenger in the SUV was flown by Medical helicopter to a children’s hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened on Highway 36 at Washington County Route U as the SUV was southbound on Route U. The SUV attempted to turn east onto Highway 36 and was struck on the passenger side when it entered into the path of the pickup, which was eastbound on Highway 36. The pickup was fully engulfed by fire.

All three occupants were wearing seat belts.

Arrangements for Nancy Williams of Gallatin were pending under the direction of Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton. The body was to be cremated.

Survivors of Nancy Williams, in this area, include her husband, Max, of the home.

