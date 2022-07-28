Man wanted on active warrant turns himself in to Mercer County Sheriff’s Department

Local News July 28, 2022July 28, 2022 KTTN News
Mercer County Sheriff Department
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports a Princeton man turned himself in on Wednesday afternoon after announcements were made that authorities were looking for him.

Forty-one-year-old Christopher Williams was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for alleged fraudulent use of a credit or debit device. Online court information also shows one count of misdemeanor stealing with a value of less than $150. Both counts stem from July 13th.

The sheriff reported Williams posted a $2,000 bond. Williams is to be in the Associate Division of Mercer County Circuit Court on August 16th.

Post Views: 147
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.