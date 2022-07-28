Man wanted on active warrant turns himself in to Mercer County Sheriff’s Department

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports a Princeton man turned himself in on Wednesday afternoon after announcements were made that authorities were looking for him.

Forty-one-year-old Christopher Williams was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for alleged fraudulent use of a credit or debit device. Online court information also shows one count of misdemeanor stealing with a value of less than $150. Both counts stem from July 13th.

The sheriff reported Williams posted a $2,000 bond. Williams is to be in the Associate Division of Mercer County Circuit Court on August 16th.