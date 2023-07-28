Man indicted for threatening to burn down a Planned Parenthood facility

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An Ohio man was indicted by a federal grand jury for threatening a reproductive health services facility.

According to court documents, Mohamed Farah Waes, of Columbus, made telephonic threats to a health services clinic operated by Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio. The first count charges Waes with a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which makes it a federal crime to threaten the use of force to intimidate anyone receiving or providing reproductive health services. The second count charges Waes with making threatening statements through interstate communications and the third count charges Waes with threatening to unlawfully damage and destroy a building by means of fire and explosives.

The charges stem from a phone call that Waes made to the health services facility on July 5, 2022, in which Waes threatened to burn down the facility and everyone inside of it.

If convicted of the felony offenses, Waes faces up to a maximum of 10 years in prison on each felony count, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio, and Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers of the FBI Cincinnati Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Cincinnati Field Office, Columbus Resident Agency investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rausch for the Southern District of Ohio and Trial Attorney Daniel Grunert of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.

Related