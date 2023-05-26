Man from Polo injured in Jackson County crash

Local News May 26, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Accident Graphic
A Polo man sustained minor injuries when the car in which he was a passenger was hit by another car in Jackson County Friday afternoon, May 26th.

Fifty-one-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was to seek his own treatment. No injuries were reported for the driver of that car, 18-year-old Alayna Chapman of Polo, and the other driver, 20-year-old Abdirahman Aden of Liberty.

The Aden car allegedly turned into the path of the other car and struck it at Northeast Antioch Road and Interstate 35. Minor damage was reported for the Chapman car, and moderate damage was reported for the other vehicle.

The Patrol notes the drivers and passengers wore seat belts.

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer Thies

