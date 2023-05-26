MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of May 29, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of May 29-June 4.

MoDOT will limit road construction on Memorial Day weekend to accommodate expected increased holiday travel. Work on most maintenance and construction projects will be suspended at noon Friday, May 26, and resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 30. Some long-term traffic impacts will remain in place.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Atchison County

I-29 – Seal coat project from the Iowa state line to Route 111 near Rock Port through June. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching, May 30-June 2

Route 46 – Pothole patching, May 30-June2

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Concrete replacement under the Route 6 (Frederick Boulevard) Bridge from Gene Field Road to Route YY (Mitchell Avenue), north and southbound I-29 will be narrowed to one lane through July.

Guardrail night-time work, Sunday night through Friday morning, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED southbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison Streets to Lake Boulevard, through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route V – Permit/utility work from Parker Road to the Platte County line, through early July

U.S. Route 169 – Permit/utility work from Francis Street to Angelique Street, May 30-June 2

Cook Road Bridge – CLOSED around-the-clock for bridge deck repairs at the bridge over I-29, May 30-31

Gene Field Bridge – CLOSED around-the-clock for bridge deck repairs at the bridge over I-29, June 1-2

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston, through November 2023. The project will be broken up into three stages with a signed detour in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Route 13 bridge over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton, through early August. (Contractor: Capitol Paving and Construction LLC.)

S. Route 36 will be CLOSED beneath the bridge beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, through noon Wednesday, May 31. During the closure of U.S. Route 36 travelers will be directed up/over the Route 13 on/off ramps.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects:

S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over U.S. Route 65 through mid-June.

The north and southbound U.S. Route 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge through mid-July.

S. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the U.S. Route 65 interchange through September.

S. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton through September.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route BB – Pothole patching from Route 11 to Whitham Avenue, May 30- June 2

Route PP – CLOSED for a seal coat project from Route 129 to Muncas Avenue, May 31, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clinton County

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 47 to mile marker 42, May 30-June 2. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction around-the-clock.

Daviess County

Route B – Pothole patching, May 30-June 2

DeKalb County

Route A – Pothole patching, May 30-June 2

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Walnut Fork Bridge, through August. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC.)

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route N – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the No Creek Bridge, northeast of Trenton, through July. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Route 146 and 30th Avenue, through mid-September. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from 30th Avenue will be closed through late June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Harrison County

Route 46 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 69 to the Worth/Nodaway County line, through May. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route T – CLOSED for a resurfacing project in two-mile segments, May 30-June 2

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. Temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Yellow Creek, 1 mile west of Missouri Route 111, through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route F – CLOSED for a roadway sealing operation from U.S. Route 36 to Route 11, May 30

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of Route 65 near Chillicothe, through June. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, in each direction with a 10-foot width restriction in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Mercer County

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from the Iowa state line to Route M, May 30-June 2, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route C – CLOSED for a resurfacing project in two-mile segments, June 1- 2

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through June. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route V – CLOSED for pothole patching from Icon Road to Hallmark Road, May 30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek Bridge for repairs through mid-June.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route O – CLOSED for resurfacing in two-mile segments, May 30-June 2

Worth County

Route PP – CLOSED for pavement repair from U.S. Route 169 to Pebble Avenue, May 31-June 2, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

