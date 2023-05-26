Trenton woman, Clarksdale man injured in crash on Highway 33

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton woman and a Clarksdale man sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Maysville on Friday afternoon, May 26th.

Fifty-five-year-old Lori Croley was the driver of a minivan. Emergency medical services took her to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. Forty-eight-year-old James Graeff was the driver of a car. He refused medical treatment at the scene.

The two vehicles traveled south on Highway 33, and the minivan reportedly was waiting to make a left turn at Florence Street. The car hit the rear of the van, and both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the southbound lane of Highway 33. The car was totaled, and the van had minor damage.

The Patrol notes Croley wore a seat belt, but Graeff did not.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

