A resident of Holt received serious injuries when the pickup truck he was driving veered off the road near Lawson. Twenty-year-old Devyn Williams was taken to Liberty Hospital.

The accident happened Friday afternoon on Route D at Route KK in Ray County as the Westbound pickup traveled off the road, hit an embankment, became airborne, and crashed into a tree line.

The truck was extensively damaged, and the patrol reports Williams was not wearing a seat belt.

