Three from Iowa, including two children, injured in crash on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three Shenandoah, Iowa residents were hurt late Friday afternoon in DeKalb County when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Highway 36 east of Osborn.

The driver, 28-year old Roger Cromwell, and a passenger, who’s a seven-year-old girl, both received serious injuries. Another passenger, a four-year-old girl, received minor injuries. All three were transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The accident happened two miles east of Osborn as the 2008 Land Rover was eastbound on Highway 36 when it went veered off the left side of the road, hit a crossover, and overturned, coming to rest on its top.

The two children were wearing seat belts, but Cromwell was not. The vehicle was demolished

Cromwell was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, felony endangering the welfare of two children, careless and imprudent driving, not wearing a seat belt, and no proof of insurance.

Related