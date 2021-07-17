Patrol reports the arrest of three on multiple allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a Shakopee, Minnesota resident, 22-year old Keagan Bozicezich, was arrested Friday afternoon in Harrison County and accused of felony possession of heroin, felony resisting arrest, plus unlawful use of paraphernalia, speeding, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Bozicezich was taken to the Harrison County Jail.

Twenty-eight-year-old Gabrille Brown of Carrollton was arrested early Saturday in Carroll County and accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Grant City resident, 58-year old Donald Gillespie, was arrested late Friday night in Worth County and accused of persistent driving while intoxicated, failure to place a vehicle not in motion as far right as practicable, and no headlights.

