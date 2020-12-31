Livingston County authorities seeking tips in the shooting of a pet

Reddit Share Pin Share 71 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is seeking tips in an investigation involving a dog being shot in the 7000 block of LIV 533 on December 29th.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the dog owner knew the pet was outside and okay that morning. He notes the dog had been shot and was in serious condition when the owner returned home. The injury appeared to be from a large caliber firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515 or dispatch at 660-646-2121. Tips can also be submitted on the Livingston County Sheriff’s website or by contacting lead investigator Deputy Jennifer Plummer at jplummer@livcoso.org.

Photo via social media

