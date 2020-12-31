Trenton authorities report the arrest of two; one on felony theft, the other on drug allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest on December 30th of a Galt woman on a steeling allegation and a Trenton man on a capias warrant on a probation violation.

Thirty-one-year-old Ashley Rose Tharp has been charged with felony stealing, $750 or more. Bond is $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on January 12th. Court documents accuse her of appropriating $6,178.92 owned by Casey’s General Store without consent.

Fifty-nine-year-old James Irving Lewellen is accused of violating his probation on original charges of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. His bond is $10,000, 10% cash approved, and he is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on January 14th.

Court documents accuse Lewellen of possessing methamphetamine in December 2017. He is also accused of failing to stop for emergency lights and sirens with the purpose of resisting lawful detention when Trenton Police Officer Matt Preston attempted to make a lawful stop of a vehicle for felony driving without a valid license.

