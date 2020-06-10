Linneus resident demolishes car in crash on Highway 36

A resident of Linneus has been hospitalized after being injured in a single vehicle rollover accident last night just to the west of Brookfield.

The highway patrol said 40 year old Jessica Coke of Linneus was taken first last night to Pershing Hospital in Brookfield. Later, she was transported to the University Hospital in Columbia. The report described her injuries as moderate.

A trooper reported a truck was westbound (at 9:45 pm Tuesday) when it went off the left side of Highway 36. The driver was said to have over-corrected causing the vehicle to go off the opposite (right) side where it overturned and was demolished.

It was unknown whether Ms. Coke was using a safety device.

The highway patrol arrest report said Jessica Coke is accused of driving while intoxicated, no valid drivers’ license, and failure to drive on the right half of the road.

She was released for medical treatment.

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and Brookfield Police.

