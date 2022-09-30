Linn County man sentenced on charges of hindering procesuction and tampering with evidence

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was sentenced in Linn County on September 29th on charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.

Clay Creech of Sumner was sentenced to 10 days in jail on each count. The execution of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. A special condition of the probation is that Creech is not allowed to actively hunt with a crossbow, firearm, or bow during the term of his probation.

McMahon notes Creech was found guilty of the charges in August With the charges originating in May 2020.

The Missouri Department of Conservation and Highway Patrol investigated the case.