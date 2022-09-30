Trenton Municipal Utilities staff to begin flushing water distribution system

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will start flushing the water distribution system on October 4th.

The semiannual requirement of the water treatment process will continue through October. Crews will begin flushing the area west of the railroad tracks to the west end of the city limits.

There may be some discolored water during the hours flushing take place, which will be weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2:30 pm. It is recommended to run water for a short time to make sure the water is clear before doing laundry or wait until after flushing hours.

Questions should be directed to the water treatment plant at 660-359-3211.