Trenton Municipal Utilities staff to begin flushing water distribution system

Local News September 30, 2022September 30, 2022 KTTN News
Fire Hydrant being flushed
Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will start flushing the water distribution system on October 4th.

The semiannual requirement of the water treatment process will continue through October. Crews will begin flushing the area west of the railroad tracks to the west end of the city limits.

There may be some discolored water during the hours flushing take place, which will be weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2:30 pm. It is recommended to run water for a short time to make sure the water is clear before doing laundry or wait until after flushing hours.

Questions should be directed to the water treatment plant at 660-359-3211.

