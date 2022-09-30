Daviess County Library in Gallatin invites the public to “International Observe the Moon Night”

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Members of the public are invited to join the Daviess County Library for International Observe the Moon Night on Friday, October 7th, 2022 at the Gallatin High School, 602 S Olive Street, after the Homecoming football game.

The free event will be held at the Gallatin High School practice field/track, just west of the football field. The event will begin at approximately 9 pm and continue after the game. Gate fees do not apply if you arrive after halftime. If someone is collecting gate fees, please asked them to direct you to the IOMN site and fees will be forfeited.

International Observe the Moon Night is a worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation, and understanding of the Moon and its connection to space science, exploration, and human culture. This annual event connects scientists, educators, and lunar enthusiasts from around the world.

The event hosted by the Daviess County Library will be held at the Gallatin High School facilities after the Homecoming football game on October 7th. Multiple telescopes will be set up on the track/practice field at the west end of the football field. After the game, field lights will be turned off for optimal viewing conditions. Special subject matter experts and facilitators joining the group will be Bob Riddle a NASA/JPL Solar System Educator, Dawn Grant, Lawson’s astronomy guru and member of NASA’s Night Sky Network, and “Dan McCann, The Science Man.” Several telescopes, both large and small, will be on-site for different viewing opportunities.

Plan to bring the family after the game to enjoy the sites of the moon visible only through a telescope and learn with subject matter experts. If possible, you are encouraged to bring a small, hand help flash-light for safely moving around in the dark.