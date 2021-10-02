Linn County Health Department to hold multiple flu shot clinics

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Department will hold multiple adult flu shot clinics through December.

A drive-through clinic will be in the Brookfield South City Park October 7th from 2 to 6 o’clock.

Another clinic will be at the Marceline Walsworth Community Center October 14th from 10 to 1 o’clock. There will be three locations October 20th: the Meadville Community Building from 9 o’clock to 10:30, the Linneus Community Building from 11:30 to 1 o’clock, and the Bucklin Community Building from 2:30 to 4 o’clock.

Walk-in flu shot clinics will be at the Linn County Health Department of Brookfield November 4th and 18th as well as December 2nd and 16th, all from 8:30 to 4:30.

Residents at least 18 years old can preregister for any community clinic by printing off a form available at a link on the Linn County Health Department’s Facebook page, completing both sides, and bringing it with them. If applicable, participants should print their name as it appears on their Medicare or Medicaid card.

Participants should be prepared to show their Medicaid or Medicare card at the clinics. Donations will be accepted.

The health department will go to Linn County schools to vaccinate students 17 and younger. An appointment can also be scheduled for someone 17 or younger by calling 660-258-7251.

