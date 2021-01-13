Laredo Board of Education approves COVID leave and accepts resignation

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education on Monday evening, January 11th approved paying COVID leave for the remainder of the school year. A resignation was accepted from Parents as Teachers Coordinator Kelli Urton.

Girls will be allowed to play on the third through sixth-grade boys basketball team if more players are needed. Boys will not be allowed to play on the fourth through sixth-grade girls team.

The Laredo Spelling Bee will be on the afternoon of January 25th at 1:15. The Grundy County Spelling Bee will be at the Trenton Middle School on the afternoon of January 29th at 1 o’clock.

The candidate filing period for the April 6th Municipal Election will go until the afternoon of January 19th at 4 o’clock. Terms up for reelection are Brad Wilford and Matt Foster for three-year terms.

