North Mercer Board of Education approves 2021-2022 school calendar

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education Tuesday evening, January 12thapproved the school calendar for 2021-2022 and determined the district would continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

The start date for next school year for North Mercer will be August 19th for teachers and August 24th for students. The last day is scheduled for May 17th, 2022.

The board heard information regarding COVID-19 contact tracing. The law firm Missouri EdCounsel, the district’s liability insurance company CPSK, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education advised against altering procedures that do not comply with health officials. The district will continue to comply with local, state, and federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

The board approved budget amendments. The budget after amendments has total revenues at $3,168,675 and expenditures at $3,130,979 for a net gain of $37,696. North Mercer typically makes amendments two times a year.

The board offered a contract to Superintendent Dan Owens through the 2023-2024 school year. Salary will be determined later.

Assistant Boys Basketball Coach Cru Taff’s resignation was accepted. Mark Meinecke was appointed as an assistant coach.

The February board meeting will be scheduled at a later date due to varsity basketball teams participating in a tournament.

