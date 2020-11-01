Kirksville woman charged with murder after death of child granted change of venue

Reddit Share Pin Share 18 Shares

A change of venue has been granted for a Kirksville woman charged with murder—first degree after a child death investigation in May. Online court information shows 28-year-old Makuya Stephanie Kambamba’s case was transferred from Sullivan County to Harrison County. A plea or trial setting is scheduled for November 19th.

Kambamba has also been charged with murder—second degree, involuntary manslaughter—first degree, involuntary manslaughter—second degree, and abuse or neglect of a child—resulting in death—no sexual contact.

The Highway Patrol previously reported the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office requested the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control assist with an investigation in which it was determined Kambamba gave birth to a live infant in the restroom toilet inside a private business. Other media outlets identified the business as Smithfield Foods of Milan.

The Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy, which revealed evidence consistent with a drowning victim.

