Curbside voting will be available at all Sullivan County polling places Tuesday. Curbside absentee voting will also be available at the courthouse in Milan October 31st from 8 o’clock to noon.

The County Clerk’s Office asks that anyone who has been quarantined and does not have symptoms vote curbside. Voters should have their identification ready.

Sample ballots will be available at each location.

Contact Sullivan County Clerk Jackie Morris for more information at 660-265-3786.

