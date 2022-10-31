Kim Hamilton named Wright Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Kim Hamilton, a medical office specialist at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2022. Steve Schieber, CEO, presented the award to Hamilton at a reception held in her honor.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

Hamilton’s co-workers said in her nomination form, “Kim is a great asset to the clinic. She always has a smile on her face, whether helping patients, or coworkers. She is dedicated to great patient care, and she is excellent at explaining details to patients in a way they can understand. Kim never leaves a task unfinished and completes high-quality work in a timely manner. She is positive, kind, and a team player who steps up to help others without being asked.”

In recognition of the award, Hamilton received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, her photo posted in the hospital, her name engraved on a plaque displayed in the hospital, and recognition in local media.