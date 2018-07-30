Ketcham Center to close for resurfacing of gym floor

The Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton will be resurfacing the gym floor this week.

The gym will be closed Wednesday, August 1 at 2 o’clock and will not be accessible until August 16 at 5 o’clock that morning.

The Ketcham Community Center will close at 12 noon Thursday, August 2nd and will be closed through Sunday, August 5th. A spokesman noted the entire facility is closed due to the fumes from the resurfacing being too strong for visitors to the center. The Ketcham Center will reopen at 5 am August 6th for regular hours.

The lighting project at the Ketcham center has been completed with staff noting the lights are brighter, more energy efficient and on a motion sensor.

