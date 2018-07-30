Wright Memorial Hospital Sleep Lab receives accreditation

Wright Memorial Hospital’s Sleep Lab recently received program accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

“The American Academy of Sleep Medicine congratulates Wright Memorial Hospital on meeting the high standards required to earn accreditation as a sleep disorders center,” said Dr. Douglas Kirsch, AASM president. “Wright Memorial Hospital’s Sleep Lab is an important resource to the local medical community and will provide academic and scientific value in addition to the highest quality care for patients suffering from sleep disorders.”

To receive accreditation for a five-year period, a sleep center must meet or exceed all standards for professional health care as designated by the AASM. These standards address core areas such as personnel, facility and equipment, policies and procedures, data acquisition, patient care, and quality assurance. Additionally, the sleep center’s goals must be clearly stated and include plans for positively affecting the quality of medical care in the community it serves.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine accredited a sleep disorders center for the first time in 1977. Today there are more than 2,600 AASM-accredited sleep centers across the country.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine is a professional medical society for clinicians, researchers, and other healthcare providers in the field of sleep medicine. As the national accrediting body for sleep disorders centers, the AASM improves sleep health and promotes high quality, patient-centered care through advocacy, education, strategic research, and practice standards.