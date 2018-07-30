Farmers’ Electric Coop Area Youth Benefit Fund event to be held in August

The 26th Annual Farmers’ Electric Cooperative Area Youth Benefit Fund dinner/auction and golf tournament will be held in August.

The dinner & auction will be held at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge on Saturday, August 25 and will be co-sponsored by Hedrick Medical Center. A reception will begin that evening at 5 p.m. with dinner to follow at 6 p.m. A silent auction will be held throughout the reception and the dinner with the main auction set to begin shortly after 7 pm. Those in attendance will have a chance to enter a reverse raffle (winner will be the last number drawn) with a prize awarded at the end of the dinner.

A wide variety of items will be sold in the silent auction including multiple tables, each grouped with a different minimum bid ranging from $1, $25 to $50. Main auction items this year include two VIP tickets to the Wednesday round of the 2019 Masters Golf Tournament and a week-long stay at a beachfront Florida Condo. To make a tax-deductible donation to the charity call Farmers’ Electric Cooperative at 660-646-4281. Committee members will also pick up any donation. Tickets for the dinner are currently being sold by AYBF committee members.

The golf tournament will be held Monday, August 27, at the Green Hills Golf Course. For the 20th consecutive year, Pepsi Cola Bottling of Chillicothe will co-sponsoring the AYBF golf tournament. Golfers who play in the tournament will receive a Nike polo shirt, a sleeve of golf balls and more which are yet to be announced. The entry fees cover cart rental, green fees, mulligans, lunch, prizes and registration gifts. Corporate sponsors of golf teams receive three banquet tickets, plus recognition at the dinner-auction, golf tournament and on the Cooperative’s web site.

Interested parties may register a golf team, become a hole sponsor, or buy banquet tickets by clicking HERE.

In 1993, Farmers’ Electric Cooperative established the AYBF for the purpose of providing financial assistance toward the payment of medical bills for children 18 years of age and under. The fund is designed to assist families with children who have been ill or injured and, as a result, the parents are experiencing financial hardships due to high medical expenses or deductible.

The AYBF has donated $751,417.08 to nearly 700 area families with the fund operating in the counties of Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb Linn, Livingston, and Ray. A family does not have to be a Member of the Cooperative in order to apply for financial assistance.

For more information about the AYBF or the upcoming fundraising events, call the office at 660-646-4281 or 1-800-279-0496.

