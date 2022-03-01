Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education to meet March 9

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education will discuss salary and benefits for 2022-2023.

The board will meet in the school library on March 9, 2022, at 6 pm.

Other items on the agenda include a financial audit, the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction, and Continuity of Services Plan, technology, fundraising requests, summer school, and capital projects.

The Tri-County Board of Education meeting on March 9th is also to include an executive session for personnel, teacher evaluations, and student records.

