Missouri man to spend nine years in prison without parole for illegal firearms

A Missouri man who has been involved in several shootings was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms.

Zecheriah D. Stewart, 24, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to nine years in federal prison without parole.

On Jan. 20, 2021, Stewart pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms. Stewart admitted that he was in possession of a Glock .40-caliber pistol with an extended clip with 22 rounds of ammunition when he was pulled over by police officers on May 21, 2019. Stewart had a felony probation violation warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody. The firearm had been reported stolen.

Stewart also admitted that he was a passenger in an Infinity FX35 SUV, which officers attempted to stop on Oct. 11, 2019. The Infinity fled from officers, crossed a lane of traffic, sped, disregarded stop signs, and drove erratically until it crashed. Officers placed Stewart, the driver, and another passenger in custody. Officers found a Glock 9mm pistol with an extended magazine inside the vehicle and another Glock 9mm pistol about 15 feet from the vehicle.

According to court documents, in addition to these instances, Stewart was involved in at least two shootings. In the first instance, Stewart was the driver of a vehicle and parked at a gas station in Kansas City, Mo. A passenger in Stewart’s vehicle shot another man and attempted to steal his ATV. In the second instance, Stewart participated in a gunfight at the Discount Smoke & Convenience Store in Raytown, Mo., in which a person was killed. Stewart, who was wounded in the gunfight, fled to a nearby laundromat. Officers found his .45-caliber pistol in a laundry basket.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Stewart has prior felony convictions for assault (for shooting someone) and two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean T. Foley. It was investigated by the FBI and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.

