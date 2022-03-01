Youth Turkey Calling Contest and Outdoor Expo set for March 26

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A district supervisor with the Missouri Department of Conservation will speak at the Princeton Rotary Youth Turkey Calling Contest and Outdoor Expo.

Scott Roy with the Community and Private Land Conservation Unit of the Northwest Region of MDC will be at the Princeton Elementary School on March 26, 2022, at 9 am. He will discuss animal encounters.

Sign in for the turkey contestants and the open owl calling will start at 8:30 that morning. The youth turkey calling contest will begin at 10:15, and the open owl calling competition will start at 11 o’clock. There is a $5 entry fee. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three places in each competition.

There will also be an archery competition in the gym starting at 10 o’clock involving the Princeton School team.

A silent auction will include turkey hunting calls, hunting equipment, blinds, apparel, and gear. Vendor tables will be available. Each table will cost $20, and vendors should pre-register with Matt Krohn with the Princeton Rotary.

There will be a concession stand, and it will sell homemade cinnamon rolls by Marcia Cox. A pre-order of a dozen cinnamon rolls will cost $20. The deadline for pre-orders is March 19th.

There will be a gun drawing. The winner will receive a $400 credit at Wood’s Gun Shop for the purchase of a firearm.

More information about the Princeton Rotary Youth Turkey Calling Contest and Outdoor Expo on March 26th by contacting Matt Krohn at 660-635-1299.

