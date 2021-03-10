Jamesport City Council approves security system purchase, discusses Sesquicentennial

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Jamesport City Council on March 8th approved purchasing a security system for the maintenance building. The cost of the system is expected to be $650.

There was a discussion about the Sesquicentennial for Jamesport to be celebrated in 2022. Mayor Dana Urton agreed a committee should be formed, and plans need to begin as soon as possible.

Suggestions were made on ways to encourage town clean up. The city council voted to change the money used for the Christmas lighting contest to be used towards property clean-up. Further plans are to come.

The city dumpster will be placed at the maintenance building in April.

