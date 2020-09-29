Interstate 35 ramp east of Pattonsburg scheduled for closure today

Interstate 35 ramp closures continue with the schedule today (Tuesday) focusing on Exit 78 at the Route C junction just east of Pattonsburg.

Weather permitting, MoDOT reports this work at the southbound ramp is planned from 12 noon to 6 o’clock. Also on the schedule, today (Tuesday, September 29) will be the northbound ramp with that work listed from 4 to 8 o’clock.

Additional ramp closings are listed for tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday at exits 80, 84, and 88 respectively as part of the Interstate 35 resurfacing project in Daviess and Harrison counties.

MoDOT also reports resurfacing of Highway 116, Lathrop to Plattsburg, is to begin today (Tuesday) and continue in daylight hours through Thursday. The highway will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and a pilot car directing motorists through the work zone.

Drivers will experience delays in both directions.

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares