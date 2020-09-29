Trenton Municipal Utilities continues flushing of water system south of Crowder Road

Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will continue flushing the distribution system this week in the area south of Crowder Road to the south City limits beginning at Main Street and working east to the railroad tracks.

The utility will continue flushing various areas inside the city limit during the month of October. This is a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process. There may be some discolored water during the hours of flushing, which will be Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is recommended to run the water for a short period of time to make sure that the water is clear before doing laundry or waiting until after flushing hours.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Treatment Plant 660-359-3211

