North Central Missouri College LPN Program ranks #1 in the Midwest

The North Central Missouri College LPN program at all three locations (Trenton, Maryville, Bethany) has recently ranked #1 in the Midwest for the year 2020 by the online resource the Nursing Process. NCMC earned the top spot after Nursing Process evaluated 660 LPN programs across the region. To learn more about the ranking, visit THIS LINK.

“We are thrilled to be ranked the #1 Practical Nursing program in the Midwest,” said Korynn Skipper, Practical Nursing Program Director. “This honor comes from our long-standing commitment to high-quality nursing education, taught by some of the most dedicated nursing faculty in North Missouri. We would like to thank our hard-working students as well as NCMC administration and ancillary departments for helping make our program one of the best.”

Nursing Process used methodology for ranking based on four factors: NCLEX-PN pass rates, academic quality, the school’s reputation, and affordability. Of 660 programs evaluated, 15 were ranked with NCMC earning the #1 spot.

To learn more about the NCMC LPN program, visit the North Central Missouri College website or contact the Nursing department at 660-359-3948.

