Illinois man indicted in Missouri for dealing fatal dose of fentanyl

A man from Belleville, Illinois was indicted Wednesday on charges accusing him of selling the fentanyl that killed someone in St. Louis County in December.

The two-count indictment in U.S. District Court in St. Louis accuses Deontae’ Tre’Von Overall, 27, of selling the fentanyl that killed a man in St. Louis County on Dec. 4, 2022, and of selling drugs on July 23, 2023.

Overall was initially charged by complaint on August 4. The complaint and affidavit say the victim contacted Overall on December 4 seeking the prescription pain pill Percocet and bought four pills resembling Percocet from Overall at his home, which was then in St. Louis. The victim died later that day from fentanyl intoxication, charging documents say.

During the subsequent investigation, Overall sold suspected fentanyl and suspected methamphetamine to an undercover officer. A court-approved search of his home on August 3 found suspected fentanyl powder, suspected crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and 20 to 30 pills resembling those sold to the victim and the undercover officer, the affidavit says.

The distribution of fentanyl resulting in death charge is punishable by 20 years to life in prison, a fine of $1,000,000, or both prison and a fine. The charge of distribution of a controlled substance is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000, or both.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

